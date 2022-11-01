Comstock Resources GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.19B beats by $328.44M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:37 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Comstock Resources press release (NYSE:CRK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.19B (+132.8% Y/Y) beats by $328.44M.Free cash flow from operations was $286 million in the quarter.
- Retired $250 million of debt in the third quarter and reduced leverage to under 1x.
- Adjusted net income to common stockholders for the quarter was $326 million or $1.18 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDAX increased 93% in the quarter to a record high $598 million.
- Oil and gas sales, including realized hedging losses, were $692 million, 76% higher than 2021's third quarter.
- Strong results from Haynesville shale drilling program with 17 (15.2 net) operated wells turned to sales since our last update with an average initial production of 29 MMcf per day.
- Board of directors approved reinstatement of a quarterly common stock dividend to commence in the fourth quarter..
- Shares +4.87%.
Comments (4)