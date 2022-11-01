Instructure Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.04, revenue of $122.4M beats by $3.49M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:38 PM ETInstructure Holdings, Inc. (INST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Instructure press release (NYSE:INST): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $122.4M (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.49M.
- Allocated Combined Receipts, or ACR, of $122.5 million, an increase of 12.8% year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $47.6 million, or 38.9% of ACR
- Cash flow from operations of $179.9 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $187.6 million
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue and ACR are expected to be in the range of $120.7 million to $121.7 million
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $42.5 million to $43.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $43.8 million to $44.8 million
- Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $36.6 million to $37.6 million
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $471.2 million to $472.2 million vs. consensus of $467.51M
- ACR is expected to be in the range of $472.1 million to $473.1 million
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $169.9 million to $170.9 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $174.8 million to $175.8 million
- Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $155.2 million to $156.2 million
- Adjusted unlevered free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $181.5 million to $182.5 million
