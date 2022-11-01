The Container Store Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.04, revenue of $272.67M misses by $8.79M
- The Container Store press release (NYSE:TCS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $272.67M (-1.2% Y/Y) misses by $8.79M.
- Jeff Miller, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Our third quarter outlook reflects the expectation that we will continue to navigate a challenging macro environment. Given the economic uncertainty, we are withdrawing our previously issued full year guidance. That said, we believe a prudent scenario would reflect trends not dissimilar to our Q3 expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year. We are committed to investing in our growth strategy, and we are on track with our plans to open 76 new stores by the end of fiscal 2027. We remain confident in our plans and ability to deliver on our longer term sales target of $2 billion though the duration of the current macro headwinds may impact our originally contemplated timeline for achieving those goals.”
