Verisk Analytics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.46 misses by $0.01, revenue of $745.3M misses by $9.85M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:39 PM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Verisk Analytics press release (NASDAQ:VRSK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.46 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $745.3M (-1.8% Y/Y) misses by $9.85M.
- Consolidated and OCC Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth were negatively impacted by the suspension of all commercial operations in Russia.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $280.2 million, down 1.8% and free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $214.4 million, down 4.2% for the third quarter of 2022.
- We paid a cash dividend of 31 cents per share on September 30, 2022. Our Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of 31 cents per share payable on December 30, 2022.
- We repurchased $300.0 million of our shares during the third quarter of 2022.
- We signed a definitive agreement to sell our Energy business, Wood Mackenzie, to Veritas Capital for $3.1 billion in cash consideration payable at closing plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $200 million.
Comments