Hanover Insurance GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.94, revenue of $1.33B misses by $110M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:39 PM ETThe Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Hanover Insurance press release (NYSE:THG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.94.
  • Revenue of $1.33B (+12.7% Y/Y) misses by $110M.
  • Combined ratio of 101.0%; combined ratio, excluding catastrophes, of 94.2%
  • Catastrophe losses of $90.1 million, or 6.8 points of the combined ratio, including the impact from Hurricane Ian of $28.0 million
  • Net premiums written increase of 9.5, with contributions from each segment
  • Renewal price change of 11.2% in Core Commercial, 12.4% in Specialty and 7.3% in Personal Lines, driven by homeowners renewal price change of 12.1%
  • Rate increases of 7.3% in Core Commercial, 8.0% in Specialty and 4.0% in Personal Lines

