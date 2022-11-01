Hanover Insurance GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.94, revenue of $1.33B misses by $110M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:39 PM ETThe Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hanover Insurance press release (NYSE:THG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.94.
- Revenue of $1.33B (+12.7% Y/Y) misses by $110M.
- Combined ratio of 101.0%; combined ratio, excluding catastrophes, of 94.2%
- Catastrophe losses of $90.1 million, or 6.8 points of the combined ratio, including the impact from Hurricane Ian of $28.0 million
- Net premiums written increase of 9.5, with contributions from each segment
- Renewal price change of 11.2% in Core Commercial, 12.4% in Specialty and 7.3% in Personal Lines, driven by homeowners renewal price change of 12.1%
- Rate increases of 7.3% in Core Commercial, 8.0% in Specialty and 4.0% in Personal Lines
Comments