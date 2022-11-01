Paycom Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.09, revenue of $334.2M beats by $5.94M

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2022.

Quarter Ending December 31, 2022:

Total Revenues in the range of $366 million to $368 million vs. $356.66M consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $144 million to $146 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2022:

Re-affirms total revenues in the range of $1.371 billion to $1.373 billion vs. $1.36B consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $560 million to $562 million.