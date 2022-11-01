Paycom Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.09, revenue of $334.2M beats by $5.94M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:40 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Paycom press release (NYSE:PAYC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $334.2M (+30.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.94M.
Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2022.
Quarter Ending December 31, 2022:
Total Revenues in the range of $366 million to $368 million vs. $356.66M consensus.
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $144 million to $146 million.
Year Ending December 31, 2022:
Re-affirms total revenues in the range of $1.371 billion to $1.373 billion vs. $1.36B consensus.
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $560 million to $562 million.
