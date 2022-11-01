FARO Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETFARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.8M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FARO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
