Super Micro Computer Non-GAAP EPS of $3.42 beats by $0.60, revenue of $1.85B beats by $130M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:41 PM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Super Micro Computer press release (NASDAQ:SMCI): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.42 beats by $0.60.
  • Revenue of $1.85B (+79.6% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Gross margin of 18.8% versus 17.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 13.4% in the same quarter of last year.
  • Outlook: For the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects net sales of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.54 to $2.81 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.64 to $2.90. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 17.4% and 19.4%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 55.7 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 57.0 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for Q2 of fiscal year 2023 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $11.8 million in expected stock-based compensation expense.
  • For fiscal year 2023 ending June 30, 2023, the Company raises its guidance for net sales from a range of $6.2 billion to $7.0 billion to $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share from at least $7.27 to a range of $8.50 to $11.00, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share from at least $7.50 to a range of $9.00 to $11.30. The Company’s projections for annual GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 19.2% and 19.8%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 57.0 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 58.4 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for fiscal year 2023 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $32.7 million in expected stock-based compensation and other expenses, net of related tax effects that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.
  • Shares +2.98%.

