FMC Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.38B beats by $50M, raises FY22 outlook
Nov. 01, 2022 4:41 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FMC press release (NYSE:FMC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.38B (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
Full-Year Outlook
- Raises revenue outlook to a range of $5.6 to $5.8 billion, reflecting 13 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021 from prior outlook of $5.5B-$5.7B vs. $5.63B consensus.
- Narrows adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $1.37 to $1.43 billion, reflecting 7 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021
- Narrows adjusted earnings per diluted share outlook to a range of $7.10 to $7.60 (from prior outlook of $7.00-$7.70 vs. $7.41 consensus), reflecting 7 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021, excluding any impact from potential 2022 share repurchases
- Reduces free cash flow outlook to a range of $440 to $560 million, reflecting the increased revenue outlook and inflationary impacts on working capital
- Expects up to $200 million in share repurchases, including $100 million completed in October
