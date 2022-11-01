Exelixis Q3 results beat on both lines as it full-year revenue range includes consensus

Nov. 01, 2022 4:50 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw its Q3 2022 financial results beat on the top and bottom lines while its full-year revenue estimate of $1.575B-$1.6B just included the consensus estimate of $1.6B
  • The biotech saw its net income in the quarter surge ~92% to ~$73.2M compared to the prior year period ($0.23 EPS basic and diluted vs. $0.12).
  • Revenue of ~$412M was a ~25% year-over-year increase. Exelixis was helped in the quarter by a 39% increase in sales compared to Q3 2021 of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) of ~$500M worldwide.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of ~$2.1B, an ~11% increase from Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Exelixis (EXEL) as a buy with strong ratings for growth and profitability.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.