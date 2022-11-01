Assurant Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.55B misses by $50M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:42 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Assurant press release (NYSE:AIZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.55B (-3.4% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
- “We remain confident in Assurant’s strategy and our ability to drive profitable growth despite disappointing third quarter results,” said Assurant President and CEO Keith Demmings. “To deliver on our vision, we have continued to strengthen our relationships with industry-leading brands while attracting and retaining the very best talent to maintain our steadfast focus on innovation. As we continue to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment, we are implementing additional actions to simplify our business portfolio and realize greater expense efficiencies. We believe these actions position us to deliver profitable growth in 2023 and increase shareholder value long term.”
