Prudential Financial Q3 earnings top consensus as choppy markets dent results

Prudential Financial (PRU) Q3 results, released on Tuesday, reflected the impact of market conditions, including the variability in alternative investment returns and lower fee income, as well as an elevated level of COVID-19 hospitalization claims in Japan, said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey.

Those factors were partly offset by underlying business growth, including the benefit from rising interest rates, "Looking ahead, we expect higher interest rates will economically benefit our business over time," Lowrey said.

Q3 adjusted operating EPS of $2.13, easily topping the $2.02 consensus, rose from $1.74 in Q2 and declined from $3.78 in Q3 2021. PRU shares were unchanged at 4:41 PM in extended trading.

Book value per common share of $44.15 dropped from $74.72 at June 30.

Assets under management of $1.35T fell from $1.410T at the end of Q2.

PGIM AUM of $1.21T vs. $1.26T at the end of Q2.

PGIM adjusted operating income of $219M vs. $206M in Q2 and $327M in Q3 2021.

U.S. Businesses adjusted operating income of $702M vs. $370M in the prior quarter and $1.09B in the year-ago quarter.

Retirement Strategies adjusted operating income of $678M vs. $1.70B in Q2 and $1.07B in Q3 2021.

Group Insurance adjusted operating income of $27M vs. $53M in Q2 and loss of $135M in the year-ago quarter

Individual Life adjusted operating income of $41M vs. loss of $1.33B in Q2 and income of $210M in Q3 2021.

International Businesses adjusted operating income of $430M vs. $555m in Q2 and $887M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Nov. 2 at 11:00 AM ET.

