Quad/Graphics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32, revenue of $829.9M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:44 PM ETQuad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Quad/Graphics press release (QUAD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32.
- Revenue of $829.9M (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Increased Adjusted EBITDA to $69 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $55 million in the third quarter of 2021, when excluding a $13 million property insurance gain in 2021.
- Raised net sales guidance from 3%-7% growth to 8%-10% growth; narrowed other guidance within the previously provided ranges.
- Repurchased 3.1 million shares of Quad Class A common stock for $10 million year-to-date, representing more than 5% of Quad’s outstanding shares.
