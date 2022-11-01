Perrigo to invest $170M to expand baby formula manufacturing, buys Nestlé Gateway plant

Nov. 01, 2022

  • Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) said Tuesday it will invest $170M to expand its U.S. baby formula manufacturing, which will include the purchase of Nestlé's (OTCPK:NSRGY) Gateway plant and investment to scale up production capacity at the facility.
  • Perrigo (PRGO) bought the Gateway plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, as well as the U.S. and Canadian rights to the Good Start formula brand.
  • The company will immediately invest $60M to expand Gateway's 29M lbs per year production capacity by 7M lbs within 18 months, adding 36M lbs of capacity to Perrigo (PRGO).
  • The firm expects the purchase of the Gateway plant, along with the U.S. and Canadian rights to Good Start, to be immediately accretive to net sales, gross margin and EPS.
  • The deal was funded without additional borrowings and does not impact Perrigo's (PRGO) plan to reduce debt over the next three years.

