NN Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.02, revenue of $127.3M misses by $4.27M

Nov. 01, 2022
  • NN press release (NASDAQ:NNBR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $127.3M (+8.6% Y/Y) misses by $4.27M.
  • 2022 Outlook
  • Revenue in the range of $503 million to $510 million from prior outlook of $510M - $525M vs $516.07M consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $45 million to $48 million
  • Free cash flow in the range of ($12) to ($9) million
  • Free cash flow outlook does not include CARES Act tax refund of ~$11 million due to uncertain timing

