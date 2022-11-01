NN Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.02, revenue of $127.3M misses by $4.27M
- NN press release (NASDAQ:NNBR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $127.3M (+8.6% Y/Y) misses by $4.27M.
- 2022 Outlook
- Revenue in the range of $503 million to $510 million from prior outlook of $510M - $525M vs $516.07M consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $45 million to $48 million
- Free cash flow in the range of ($12) to ($9) million
- Free cash flow outlook does not include CARES Act tax refund of ~$11 million due to uncertain timing
