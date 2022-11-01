Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -2.6% post-market Tuesday after beating expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues but cutting its Q3 dividend to $1.35/share from $1.55 in Q2.

Devon (DVN) reported Q3 net earnings of $1.9B, or $2.88/share, and operating cash flow rose 32% Y/Y to $2.1B; with capital reinvestment rates at 33% of cash flow, the company said it generated $1.5B of free cash flow in the quarter.

Q3 production rose 1% Y/Y to 614K boe/day, driven by the company's Delaware Basin assets that accounted for nearly 70% of total production.

Devon (DVN) said its Q3 upstream program averaged 21 operated drilling rigs and 103 gross operated wells were placed online; Q3 total capital spending totaled $688M, or 4% below guidance.

Due to the impact of acquisitions, Devon (DVN) has raised its Q4 production forecast by 6% Y/Y at the midpoint to 640K-660K boe/day, driven by 35K boe/day of incremental production from the company's Eagle Ford acquisition.

Devon Energy's (DVN) stock price return shows a 73% YTD gain and a 91% increase during the past year.