Kadant Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.25, revenue of $225M beats by $6.84M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:46 PM ETKadant Inc. (KAI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Kadant press release (NYSE:KAI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $225M (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $6.84M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to a record $48 million and represented 21.3% of revenue.
  • Operating cash flow decreased 34% to $25 million.
  • Backlog was $350 million.
  • Company revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance and we now expect revenue of $890 to $896 million in 2022, revised from our previous guidance of $890 to $905 million. Our GAAP diluted EPS guidance is now $10.02 to $10.19 revised from our previous guidance of $10.05 to $10.25. This guidance includes a $1.30 gain on the sale of a facility, $0.06 of acquisition-related costs, and $0.02 of impairment and restructuring costs. Excluding these items, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $8.97, revised from our previous guidance of $8.80 to $9.00. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.90 to $2.07 on revenue of $217 to $223 million."

