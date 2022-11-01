Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stock moved higher after hours on Tuesday after notching tasty beats on earnings expectations only a day after Halloween.

The parent company of Cadbury, Ritz, Toblerone, and more notched $0.74 in earnings per share, barreling past bottom line estimates set at $0.69 and reflecting 15.7% growth from the year prior. Meanwhile, an 8.1% acceleration on the top-line came in $320M above expectations.

"Our third quarter performance demonstrates the resilience of our snacking categories, strength of our brands, broad-based net revenue growth of both our emerging and developed markets, effective execution of pricing, and solid volume growth, enabling us to raise our full-year revenue and earnings outlook,” CEO Dirk Van de Put said. “Despite ongoing macro volatility, we remain focused on executing against our strategy and delivering on items we can control, including supporting our brands and retaining healthy volumes, while continuing to deliver strong profit dollar growth and long-term share gains.”

The Chicago-based company now expects 10% or greater organic net revenue growth, raised from the prior 8% or greater guide, as well as 10% or greater adjusted EPS growth from the prior outlook of mid-to-high single digit percentage growth.

Mondelez (MDLZ) shares rose 3.6% in after hours trading on Tuesday.

Read more on additions to the senior management team announced alongside the earnings results.