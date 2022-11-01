EverQuote GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.22, revenue of $103.22M beats by $10.13M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:46 PM ETEverQuote, Inc. (EVER)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- EverQuote press release (NASDAQ:EVER): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $103.22M (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.13M.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue of $87M - $92M vs. consensus of $99.81M; Variable Marketing Margin of $27M - $30M; Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.5)M - $1.5M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Revenue of $403M - $408M, an update from previous guidance of $400M - $410M vs. consensus of $405.44M; Variable Marketing Margin of $126M - $129M, an increase from previous guidance of $116M - $122M; Adjusted EBITDA of $4M - $7M, an increase from previous guidance of Adjusted EBITDA of $(7)M - $(1)M.
Comments