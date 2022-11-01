EverQuote GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.22, revenue of $103.22M beats by $10.13M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:46 PM ETEverQuote, Inc. (EVER)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • EverQuote press release (NASDAQ:EVER): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $103.22M (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.13M.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenue of $87M - $92M vs. consensus of $99.81M; Variable Marketing Margin of $27M - $30M; Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.5)M - $1.5M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenue of $403M - $408M, an update from previous guidance of $400M - $410M vs. consensus of $405.44M; Variable Marketing Margin of $126M - $129M, an increase from previous guidance of $116M - $122M; Adjusted EBITDA of $4M - $7M, an increase from previous guidance of Adjusted EBITDA of $(7)M - $(1)M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.