Markel GAAP EPS of $3.50, Earned premiums of $1.96B

Nov. 01, 2022 4:47 PM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Markel press release (NYSE:MKL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.50.
  • Earned premiums of $1.96B (+20.2% Y/Y).
  • We believe our financial performance is most meaningfully measured over longer periods of time, which typically mitigates the effects of short-term volatility and aligns with the longer-term perspective we apply to operating our businesses.
  • We generally use five-year periods to measure our performance. Over the five-year period ended September 30, 2022, the compound annual growth in book value per common share was 6.3%.
  • Over the five-year period ended September 30, 2022, our share price increased at a compound annual rate of 0.3%

