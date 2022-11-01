ProPetro GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.19, revenue of $333M misses by $4.58M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:47 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • ProPetro press release (NYSE:PUMP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $333M (+33.1% Y/Y) misses by $4.58M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter increased 18% to $90 million or 27% of revenues, compared to $76 million or 24% of revenues for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Effective utilization remained flat at 14.8 fleets compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $72 million as compared to $78 million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Negative Free Cash Flow was approximately $26 million as compared to positive Free Cash Flow of approximately $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

