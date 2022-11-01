USD Partners reports Q3 results
Nov. 01, 2022 4:49 PM ETUSD Partners LP (USDP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- USD Partners press release (NYSE:USDP): Q3 Net loss of $69.4M.
- Revenue of $21.48M (-39.4% Y/Y) misses by $3.81M.
- “Despite recent volatility in global crude oil markets, we continue to project future heavy crude oil production in Western Canada to exceed the associated availability of egress alternatives, and we believe that the Partnership’s strategically located assets will be well-positioned to renew, extend or replace agreements that have expired during 2022 and those that are set to expire next year, sometime during the first half of 2023,” said Dan Borgen, the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continue to have detailed discussions regarding our DRUbit™ by Rail™ network with new and existing customers to provide safer and economically beneficial Canadian crude transportation options. As always, we look forward to sharing additional announcements around our DRU program and other initiatives with you before the end of the year.”
