Mirion Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.03, revenue of $160.9M in-line

Nov. 01, 2022 4:51 PM ETMirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Mirion Technologies press release (NYSE:MIR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $160.9M (+11.5% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Updated 2022 Outlook
  • “We are updating our guidance for 2022 to reflect our third quarter performance and updated outlook for the operating environment,” continued Mr. Logan. “We are expecting a strong fourth quarter and believe that we have positioned our business well to deliver on this updated outlook.”
  • Mirion is updating its guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022:
  • Reaffirming organic adjusted revenue growth of 4% - 6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $160 million - $170 million
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.37 - $0.41 vs $0.44 consensus
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $30 million - $45 million

