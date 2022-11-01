Vector Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.03, revenue of $378M beats by $68.9M
Nov. 01, 2022
- Vector press release (NYSE:VGR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $378M (+26.6% Y/Y) beats by $68.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations of $87.3 million, declined by 1.6% or $1.4 million compared to the prior year period
- Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA of $89.6 million, declined by 4.0% or $3.7 million compared to the prior year period, primarily attributable to the investment in Montego’s significant volume and market share growth.
- Strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $385.0 million and investment securities and long-term investments of $160.2 million at September 30, 2022
- Cash dividends of $95 million returned to stockholders at a rate of $0.60 per common share.
