Vector Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.03, revenue of $378M beats by $68.9M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:54 PM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Vector press release (NYSE:VGR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $378M (+26.6% Y/Y) beats by $68.9M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations of $87.3 million, declined by 1.6% or $1.4 million compared to the prior year period
  • Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA of $89.6 million, declined by 4.0% or $3.7 million compared to the prior year period, primarily attributable to the investment in Montego’s significant volume and market share growth.
  • Strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $385.0 million and investment securities and long-term investments of $160.2 million at September 30, 2022
  • Cash dividends of $95 million returned to stockholders at a rate of $0.60 per common share.

