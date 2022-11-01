Zeta Global GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.04, revenue of $152.25M beats by $11.2M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:56 PM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zeta Global press release (NYSE:ZETA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $152.25M (+32.2% Y/Y) beats by $11.2M.
- Q4 Outlook: Increasing revenue guidance to a range of $158 million to $162 million, up $2 million from the prior guidance implied midpoint of $158 million. The revised guidance represents a year-over-year increase of 17% to 20%.
- Increasing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $29.2 million to $29.7 million, up $0.3 million from the prior guidance implied midpoint of $29.2 million. The revised guidance represents a year-over-year increase of 28% to 30% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0% to 18.8%.
- 2022 Outlook: Increasing and narrowing our revenue expectations to a range of $574 million to $578 million, up $13 million from the midpoint of the prior guidance range of $560 million to $566 million. Revised guidance represents a year-over-year increase of 25% to 26%.
- Increasing Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $89.0 million to $89.5 million, up $2.7 million from the midpoint of the prior guidance range of $85.8 million to $87.3 million. Revised guidance represents a year-over-year increase of 41% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4% to 15.6%.
