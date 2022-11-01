Miner BHP (NYSE:BHP) said Wednesday that inflationary pressures will remain a challenge next year, but China will provide a source of stability for commodity demand.

"We do expect the lag effect of inflationary pressures to remain a persistent challenge through the 2023 financial year," James Agar, BHP's group procurement officer, told the International Mining and Research Conference in Sydney, adding the near-term global macro outlook remains very uncertain and fragile.

Europe and the U.K. are "almost certainly going to experience recession," and the U.S. economy will slow down, but "China will be a source of stability for commodity demand over the next 12 months, as stimulus policies progressively take effect," Agar said, according to Reuters.

iron ore prices have dropped to two-and-a-half year lows due to a gloomy outlook for China.