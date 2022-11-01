Quanex Building to acquire custom polymer mixer LMI Custom Mixing for $92M

Nov. 01, 2022 5:01 PM ETQuanex Building Products Corporation (NX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) said Tuesday it will acquire custom polymer mixer LMI Custom Mixing for $92M, or $79M net of the present value of $13M in anticipated future cash tax benefits.
  • The deal will be immediately accretive to adj. EPS and improve consolidated margin profile.
  • The transaction will be funded with cash and borrowings on Quanex's (NX) existing revolving credit facility.
  • Quanex expects to realize ~$500K in synergies in the first year after the acquisition and expects LMI to generate ~$80M revenue and ~15% EBITDA margin in FY23.
  • The acquisition, which is expected to result in vertical integration and cost savings due to complementary operations, fits within Quanex's (NX) material science and process engineering expertise.

