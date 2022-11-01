Littelfuse Non-GAAP EPS of $4.28 beats by $0.49, revenue of $658.88M beats by $21.46M
Nov. 01, 2022 5:03 PM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Littelfuse press release (NASDAQ:LFUS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.28 beats by $0.49.
- Revenue of $658.88M (+22.1% Y/Y) beats by $21.46M.
- Organic growth of 8% Y/Y.
- Cash flow from operations was $148.1 million; free cash flow was $126.5 million, 41% higher than the prior year period
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Net sales in the range of $603 to $623 million, the midpoint of which represents 11% growth over the prior year and 4% organic growth; That compares to the consensus of $625.54M
- Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.14 to $3.34, the midpoint of which represents 11% growth over the prior year, vs. consensus of $3.47
