Littelfuse Non-GAAP EPS of $4.28 beats by $0.49, revenue of $658.88M beats by $21.46M

Nov. 01, 2022 5:03 PM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Littelfuse press release (NASDAQ:LFUS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.28 beats by $0.49.
  • Revenue of $658.88M (+22.1% Y/Y) beats by $21.46M.
  • Organic growth of 8% Y/Y.
  • Cash flow from operations was $148.1 million; free cash flow was $126.5 million, 41% higher than the prior year period
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Net sales in the range of $603 to $623 million, the midpoint of which represents 11% growth over the prior year and 4% organic growth; That compares to the consensus of $625.54M
  • Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.14 to $3.34, the midpoint of which represents 11% growth over the prior year, vs. consensus of $3.47

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.