American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted better-than-expected earnings in Q3, which was marked by the initial public offering of its Corebridge Financial (CRBG) unit.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.66 vs. $0.52 consensus, $1.19 in Q2 and $0.97 in Q3 2021. The Y/Y decline was due to lower alternative investment income offset by a $148M increase in General Insurance underwriting income.

Net investment income, on an adjusted pretax income basis, of $3.28B increased from $2.50B in Q2 and from $2.54B in the year-ago quarter.

AIG shares dipped 1.2% in Tuesday after-hours trading.

General insurance net premiums written of $6.40B fell 3.0% Y/Y. Combined ratio of 97.3% improved by 2.4 points from the same quarter a year ago.

General insurance underwriting income of $168M increased from $20M in the year-ago quarter. Net investment income on an adjusted after-tax basis fell 26% Y/Y to $582M. And adjusted pretax income of $750M declined 8% from $811M in the year-ago quarter.

Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income of $589M declined from $877M in Q3 2021.

Adjusted tangible book value per share of $67.04 at Sept. 30, 2022 increased 1% from $66.06 at June 30.

Adjusted return on common equity of 6.5%, annualized basis, vs. 7.0% in Q2 and 3.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Nov. 2 at 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier, American International Group (AIG) non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.14