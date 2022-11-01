SPX Technologies divests subsidiaries with asbestos liabilities
Nov. 01, 2022 5:08 PM ETSPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) said Tuesday it divested three subsidiaries that hold asbestos liabilities and certain assets to Canvas Holdco, an entity formed by a joint venture of Global Risk Capital and a Premia Holdings affiliate.
- SPX (SPXC) contributed $138.8M in cash to the subsidiaries, financed with cash on hand, while Canvas made an $8M capital contribution.
- The divestiture is expected to result in an annual benefit of $0.08-$0.10 to SPX's (SPXC) adj. EPS starting in 2023.
- The divestiture will result in an estimated one-time loss that will be recorded in Q4.
- Canvas assumed operational management of the units, including administration of all asbestos claims and collection of existing insurance policy reimbursements.
- As a result, all asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets will not be included in SPX's (SPXC) consolidated 2022 balance sheet.
- "The divestiture provides greater long-term financial certainty for our investors as it simplifies our business model, improves cash generation, and frees up resources to focus on driving growth," said SPX (SPXC) CEO Gene Lowe.
