Liberty Global reports Q3 results
Nov. 01, 2022 5:12 PM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Liberty Global press release (NASDAQ:LBTYK): Q3Revenue of $1.74B (-8.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Q3 revenue decreased 8.2% YoY on a reported basis and increased 3.7% on a rebased basis to $1,746.3 million
- Q3 earnings from continuing operations increased 670.5% YoY on a reported basis to $2,431.7 million
- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.5% YoY on a reported basis and increased 1.6% on a rebased basis to $664.0 million
- Q3 property & equipment additions were 21.3% of revenue, as compared to 19.1% in Q3 2021
- Balance sheet with $5.3 billion of total liquidity Comprised of $1.6 billion of cash, $2.4 billion of investments held under SMAs and $1.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity10
- Fully-swapped borrowing cost of 3.2% on a debt balance of $13.3 billion
