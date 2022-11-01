Liberty Global reports Q3 results

Nov. 01, 2022 5:12 PM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Liberty Global press release (NASDAQ:LBTYK): Q3Revenue of $1.74B (-8.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Q3 revenue decreased 8.2% YoY on a reported basis and increased 3.7% on a rebased basis to $1,746.3 million
  • Q3 earnings from continuing operations increased 670.5% YoY on a reported basis to $2,431.7 million
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.5% YoY on a reported basis and increased 1.6% on a rebased basis to $664.0 million
  • Q3 property & equipment additions were 21.3% of revenue, as compared to 19.1% in Q3 2021
  • Balance sheet with $5.3 billion of total liquidity Comprised of $1.6 billion of cash, $2.4 billion of investments held under SMAs and $1.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity10
  • Fully-swapped borrowing cost of 3.2% on a debt balance of $13.3 billion

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.