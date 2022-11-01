Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) rose over 17% in Tuesday’s extended trading after posting a stronger than expected Q3 earnings report.

The Santa Clara-based academic platform posted beats on top and bottom lines, while notching a 9% increase in subscribers from the prior year. The company now touts 4.8M subscribers.

“Our results reflect excellent execution and show the inherent profitability of our model while we continue to invest for future growth,” CEO Dan Rosensweig said.

Management also hiked full-year forecasts for sales and adjusted EBITDA while targeting above-consensus margins. Gross margin for the fourth quarter is anticipated to reach between 74% and 76% against a consensus of 73%. For the full-year, net revenues are expected to range from $762M to $765M, above the consensus of $760.18M and up from a prior forecast of $745M to $760M. An adjusted EBITDA guide in the range of $252M to $255M was also raised from the prior forecast of $225M to $235M.

Shares of Chegg (CHGG) surged nearly 18% at an after hours peak and sustained a gain of 17.01% as of 5:10PM ET. Chegg stock had marked about a 30% decline in the first 10 months of 2022.

Read more on recent leadership changes at Chegg.