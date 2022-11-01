Benefitfocus stock soars ~49% after hours on $570M merger with Voya Financial

Nov. 01, 2022 5:14 PM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA), BNFTBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) will acquire Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) for $10.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $570M.
  • Shares of BNFT surged 48.5% to $10.38 in aftermarket trading on Tuesday, while those of VOYA were flat.
  • New York-based VOYA provides financial services to individuals, employers and professionals, including insurance and retirement plans.
  • Charleston, S.C.-based BNFT caters to brokerage and consulting firms in the health and benefits industry through cloud-based software solutions.
  • "Combined with its own existing workplace customers, Voya will now serve approximately 38 million individuals or roughly one in 10 Americans following completion of the acquisition," the companies said in a statement.
  • VOYA sees the deal to be immediately accretive to its adj. operating EPS.
  • The deal's offer price of $10.50 per share represents a 48.9% premium to BNFT's Oct. 31 closing price of $7.05.
  • BNFT will continue to operate as a distinct business under its existing management.
  • The deal, which was approved by both companies' boards, is expected to be completed in Q1 2023.
  • VOYA also separately announced Q3 results.

