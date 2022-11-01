Rogers Corp. (NYSE:ROG) plummeted 40% in after hours trading after Dupont (NYSE:DD) announced it terminated its $5.2 billion acquisition after parties failed to obtain timely regulatory clearance.

Dupont (DD) is paying Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million, according to a statement.

Dupont and Rogers had until Tuesday to decide if either planned to walk away from the deal as China's antitrust review of the deal dragged on for months. Dupont (DD) agreed last November to acquire Rogers (ROG) for $277 a share in cash.

In late September Dupont (DD) said that it had withdrawn and refiled its planned purchase of Rogers (ROG) with China's antitrust regulator and planned to close the deal as soon as possible.

Some analysts had speculated about a potential price cut for the deal, though a total deal termination didn't appear to be the consensus view.

A Barclays analyst in September said that Rogers (ROG) standalone value if no deal with DuPont (DD) were to happen is around $200/share. The shares are trading at $129 in after hours. Rogers traded around $208 on Nov. 1 of last year, the day before the deal with Dupont was announced.

BMO analyst John McNulty in September wrote that in possible scenario where the Rogers (ROG) deal falls through, DuPont (DD) management doesn't plan to make another large acquisition and will be focused "heavily" on share repurchases.

Investors may hear more about why Dupont (DD) decided to walk away when the company reports Q3 results next Tuesday.