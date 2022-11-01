Kingsway Financial Services acquires CSuite Financial for $8.5M

Nov. 01, 2022 5:21 PM ETKingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) said Tuesday it acquired CSuite Financial Partners, a privately-held financial executive services firm based in Manhattan Beach, California, for $8.5M.
  • The deal is expected to be immediately accretive, adds $9.4M of unaudited revenue, $0.9M income before income taxes and $1.8M of unaudited adj. EBITDA.
  • The purchase price includes $0.9M paid with cash on hand at close, with up to additional payment of $3.55M over the next three years contingent on meeting certain targets.
  • Kingsway Financial (KFS) expects to complete a recapitalization of the loan currently in place at its unit Ravix in the near future.
  • "We believe the addition of CSuite complements the offerings provided by Ravix – both CSuite and Ravix will be able to go to market as a one-stop shop of services for our clients," said Ravix CEO Timi Okah.

