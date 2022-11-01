Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) stock surged on Tuesday, came after J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta retracted a Sell-equivalent rating on the name.

Gupta upgraded Carvana to Neutral, noting that the stark slide for the stock in recent months has come to reflect much of the risk. Further, he said he believes the company could, in fact, be self-funding. As such, he is less pessimistic at current levels than he was in months prior.

The 12.93% jump for the Arizona-based online auto seller recouped much of the losses marked in the past two weeks. Still, the stock remains over 90% below the point at which it started 2022.