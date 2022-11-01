Haverty Furniture GAAP EPS of $1.46, revenue of $274.5M

  • Haverty Furniture press release (NYSE:HVT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.46.
  • Revenue of $274.5M (+5.4% Y/Y).
  • Consolidated sales increased 5.4% to $274.5 million.
  • Comparable store sales increased 6.3%.
  • Gross profit margin of 57.1% versus 56.8%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 are $144.0 million.
  • Generated $38.2 million in cash from operating activities primarily from solid earnings performance, offset by funding of a $25.3 million increase in inventories and a $7.3 million increase in other operating assets and liabilities.
  • Purchased approximately 1.1 million shares of common stock for $30.0 million and paid $13.4 million in quarterly cash dividends during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

