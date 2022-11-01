B2Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.03, revenue of $392.55M misses by $25.93M
Nov. 01, 2022 5:33 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- B2Gold press release (NYSE:BTG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $392.55M (-23.2% Y/Y) misses by $25.93M.
- For FY2022, total consolidated production and cost guidance remains unchanged. Lower than expected production at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines in the third quarter of 2022 were due to temporary mining sequence changes.
- Strong production is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022 at both operations.
- As a result, the company re-affirms its total gold production guidance for 2022 of between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces of gold (including 40,000 and 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre). Overall and after factoring in the operating results for the first nine months of 2022, the Company's costs guidance ranges for full-year 2022 remain unchanged.
- The company’s total consolidated cash operating costs are expected to be at the upper end of the original guidance range of between $620 and $660 per ounce and total consolidated all-in sustaining costs are expected to within the original guidance range of between $1,010 and $1,050 per ounce.
