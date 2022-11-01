LiveVox lowers FY revenue guidance, reports prelim Q3 results and names new CEO

Nov. 01, 2022 5:33 PM ETLiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) on Tuesday lowered its 2022 revenue outlook, provided Q3 preliminary results and named a new CEO.
  • The company now expects 2022 revenue $134M-$135.5M, missing consensus estimate of $138.4M. Its earlier forecast was $138M-$140M.
  • LiveVox (LVOX) also lowered excess usage revenue guidance to $26M-$26.5M vs. prior outlook of $28M-$31 M.
  • The firm maintained its guidance for 2022 adj. EBITDA loss and reaffirming contract revenue.
  • Q3 revenue is expected to be ~$35.3M, in line with Street estimates.
  • LiveVox (LVOX) projects Q3 contract revenue of ~$28M, excess usage revenue of ~$7.3M, and adj. EBITDA loss of ~$1.5M.
  • The company also named John DiLullo as CEO, effective immediately.
  • DiLullo succeeds co-founder and CEO Louis Summe, who will become vice chairman of the board and lead a newly-formed product and technology committee.
  • DiLullo most recently served as chief revenue officer at cybersecurity firm Forcepoint.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.