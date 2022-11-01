LiveVox lowers FY revenue guidance, reports prelim Q3 results and names new CEO
Nov. 01, 2022 5:33 PM ETLiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) on Tuesday lowered its 2022 revenue outlook, provided Q3 preliminary results and named a new CEO.
- The company now expects 2022 revenue $134M-$135.5M, missing consensus estimate of $138.4M. Its earlier forecast was $138M-$140M.
- LiveVox (LVOX) also lowered excess usage revenue guidance to $26M-$26.5M vs. prior outlook of $28M-$31 M.
- The firm maintained its guidance for 2022 adj. EBITDA loss and reaffirming contract revenue.
- Q3 revenue is expected to be ~$35.3M, in line with Street estimates.
- LiveVox (LVOX) projects Q3 contract revenue of ~$28M, excess usage revenue of ~$7.3M, and adj. EBITDA loss of ~$1.5M.
- The company also named John DiLullo as CEO, effective immediately.
- DiLullo succeeds co-founder and CEO Louis Summe, who will become vice chairman of the board and lead a newly-formed product and technology committee.
- DiLullo most recently served as chief revenue officer at cybersecurity firm Forcepoint.
