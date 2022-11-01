Unum Q3 profit stronger than expected, helped by International, US, Colonial Life units

Nov. 01, 2022 5:33 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Unum (NYSE:UNM) Q3 earnings topped the average Wall Street estimate Tuesday as the insurer saw strong Y/Y growth in a number of its segments, including International, U.S. and Colonial Life. The company reiterated its full-year outlook on after-tax adjusted operating income of 40%-45% Y/Y growth.

Q3 after-tax adjusted operating income of $1.51 surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.41 and climbed from $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue of $2.96B, though, fell short of the $2.99B consensus and edged down from $2.97B in Q3 of last year.

Unum US adjusted operating income was $275.0M in Q3, up from $88.5M in Q3 2021. Premium income for the segment increased 3.9% $1.56B, and net investment income dipped 3.2% to $170.6M.

Unum International adjusted operating income accelerated 9.1% to $29.9M from a year earlier, as premium income fell 4.6% to $173.3M and net investment income gained 11.8% to $37.0M.

Colonial Life Q2 adjusted operating income advanced 12.9% to $90.4M Y/Y in Q3; premium income ticked up 0.6% to $423.3M and net investment income dropped 25.5% to $38.6M.

Closed Block segment Q2 adjusted operating income of $34.1M dipped from $109.8M in Q3 2021; premium income fell 6.0% to $235.5M and net investment income slid 11.7% to $251.4M.

Book value of $43.49 a share at September 30 slid from $54.39 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Conference call on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Unum Non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2.96B misses by $30M.

