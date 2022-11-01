Ashford Hospitality Trust GAAP EPS of -$0.73, revenue of $328.16M
- Ashford Hospitality Trust press release (NYSE:AHT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.73.
- Revenue of $328.16M (+32.8% Y/Y).
- Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 29% to $127 during the quarter on a 14.5% increase in ADR and a 12.9% increase in Occupancy. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased approximately 4% compared to the comparable period in 2019, which is the best quarterly performance compared to 2019 since the onset of the pandemic. • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(25.2) million or $(0.73) per diluted share for the quarter
