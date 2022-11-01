NN CEO Warren Veltman to retire, co engages Korn Ferry to identify successor

Nov. 01, 2022 5:36 PM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

CEO text Chief Executive Officer on colorful wooden cubes.

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Tuesday said its president and CEO Warren Veltman will retire on March 31, 2023.
  • Additionally, John Buchan, executive VP of mobile solutions and power solutions, will also step down on the same date.
  • The company said its board had hired organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry (KFY) to identify candidates for the president and CEO position.
  • NN (NNBR) also said it had named Gunars Vinkels as the interim chief operating officer of power solutions and Douglas Campos as the interim COO of mobile solutions, with both reporting to Buchan.
  • NNBR separately announced Q3 results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.