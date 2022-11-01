NN CEO Warren Veltman to retire, co engages Korn Ferry to identify successor
Nov. 01, 2022 5:36 PM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Tuesday said its president and CEO Warren Veltman will retire on March 31, 2023.
- Additionally, John Buchan, executive VP of mobile solutions and power solutions, will also step down on the same date.
- The company said its board had hired organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry (KFY) to identify candidates for the president and CEO position.
- NN (NNBR) also said it had named Gunars Vinkels as the interim chief operating officer of power solutions and Douglas Campos as the interim COO of mobile solutions, with both reporting to Buchan.
- NNBR separately announced Q3 results.
