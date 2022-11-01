Mace Security International reports Q3 results

  • Mace Security International press release (OTCQX:MACE): Q3 Revenue of $2.51M (-34.3% Y/Y).
  • Cash and cash equivalents  of $48,000 as of September 30, 2022.
  • Net loss of ($233,000) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $142,000 in the same quarter in 2021.
  • Working capital decreased by $873,000 compared to December 31, 2021, with an increase in debt of $715,000 and a $140,000 decrease in accounts receivable on lower sales.
  • Inventories decreased $320,000, and accounts payable decreased $428,000.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2022 was income of $124,000

