McKesson raises fiscal 2023 guidance as Q2 results beat on the top line

Nov. 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

McKesson headquarters in Irving, TX, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) boosted its fiscal 2023 financial guidance in terms of its adjusted earnings per diluted share due to its Q2 results.
  • McKesson (MCK) now expects adjusted EPS diluted of $24.45 to $24.95, up from the previous range of $23.95 to $24.65 (consensus $24.50).
  • The company noted the projection represents 11% to 14% forecasted growth compared to fiscal 2022.
  • In fiscal Q2, net income soared 212% to $967M ($6.42 per EPS diluted vs. $1.71).
  • Revenue increased about 5% compared to fiscal 2022 Q2 to $70.2B.
  • McKesson (MCK) was helped in the quarter by year-over-year increases in revenue for its US pharmaceuticals and prescription technology solutions segments.
  • The company ended the quarter with about $1.9B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~17% decline from March 31, 2022.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views McKesson (MCK) as a hold with high marks for profitability, momentum, and revisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.