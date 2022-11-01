McKesson raises fiscal 2023 guidance as Q2 results beat on the top line
Nov. 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) boosted its fiscal 2023 financial guidance in terms of its adjusted earnings per diluted share due to its Q2 results.
- McKesson (MCK) now expects adjusted EPS diluted of $24.45 to $24.95, up from the previous range of $23.95 to $24.65 (consensus $24.50).
- The company noted the projection represents 11% to 14% forecasted growth compared to fiscal 2022.
- In fiscal Q2, net income soared 212% to $967M ($6.42 per EPS diluted vs. $1.71).
- Revenue increased about 5% compared to fiscal 2022 Q2 to $70.2B.
- McKesson (MCK) was helped in the quarter by year-over-year increases in revenue for its US pharmaceuticals and prescription technology solutions segments.
- The company ended the quarter with about $1.9B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~17% decline from March 31, 2022.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views McKesson (MCK) as a hold with high marks for profitability, momentum, and revisions.
Comments