The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 6.5M barrels of oil for the week ending October 28.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.6M barrels, and distillate inventories show a build of 865K barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 200K-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

December WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) settled Tuesday at $88.37/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)