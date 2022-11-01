Gladstone Investment stock advances after fiscal Q2 results top estimates

Nov. 01, 2022 5:49 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Closeup shot of an unrecognisable businesswoman calculating finances in an office

PeopleImages

  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock gained as much as 3.3% in Tuesday after-hours trading following its fiscal Q2 results that topped Wall Street expectations and increased from the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted net investment income of $0.29 a share for the quarter ended September 30 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $0.23 and rose from $0.25 at June 30.
  • Total investment income of $20.8M, topping the $18.1M consensus, climbed from $19.3M in Q1. The Q/Q increase was mostly due to a $1.5M rise in interest income, reflecting the additional debt investments in the current quarter. Dividend and success fee income remained consistent from the prior quarter.
  • Expenses totaled $9.4M in Q2, down from $11.9M in Q1.
  • Net asset value of $13.31 a share slipped from $13.44 in the prior quarter.
  • Conference call on November 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Gladstone Investment adjusted NII of $0.29 beats by $0.06, TII of $20.8M beats by $2.75M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.