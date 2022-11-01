Gladstone Investment stock advances after fiscal Q2 results top estimates
Nov. 01, 2022 5:49 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock gained as much as 3.3% in Tuesday after-hours trading following its fiscal Q2 results that topped Wall Street expectations and increased from the prior quarter.
- Adjusted net investment income of $0.29 a share for the quarter ended September 30 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $0.23 and rose from $0.25 at June 30.
- Total investment income of $20.8M, topping the $18.1M consensus, climbed from $19.3M in Q1. The Q/Q increase was mostly due to a $1.5M rise in interest income, reflecting the additional debt investments in the current quarter. Dividend and success fee income remained consistent from the prior quarter.
- Expenses totaled $9.4M in Q2, down from $11.9M in Q1.
- Net asset value of $13.31 a share slipped from $13.44 in the prior quarter.
- Conference call on November 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
