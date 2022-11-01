Ryerson acquires fabrication and machining company Excelsior

Nov. 01, 2022 5:50 PM ETRyerson Holding Corporation (RYI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

M&A abbreviation - mergers and acquisitions, on wooden cubes on a light background.

Nastassia Samal

  • Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) on Tuesday said it had acquired California-based fabrication and machining company Excelsior.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition will help RYI provide an "extended suite of metal processing solutions for customers in the Western United States," the company said in a statement.
  • According to RYI, Excelsior has processing capabilities such as machining centers, laser and waterjet cutting, welding, and complex assemblies.
  • Chicago, Ill.-based RYI is a processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China.
  • RYI stock -2.1% to $32.60 after hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.