Ryerson acquires fabrication and machining company Excelsior
Nov. 01, 2022 5:50 PM ETRyerson Holding Corporation (RYI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) on Tuesday said it had acquired California-based fabrication and machining company Excelsior.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The acquisition will help RYI provide an "extended suite of metal processing solutions for customers in the Western United States," the company said in a statement.
- According to RYI, Excelsior has processing capabilities such as machining centers, laser and waterjet cutting, welding, and complex assemblies.
- Chicago, Ill.-based RYI is a processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China.
- RYI stock -2.1% to $32.60 after hours.
