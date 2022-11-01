ProPetro buys Silvertip in push to boost presence in Permian Basin
Nov. 01, 2022 5:56 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) on Tuesday bought Silvertip, a prominent oilfield services provider based in the Permian Basin, in a deal valued at about $150M.
- The transaction for Silvertip was made up of 10.1M shares of ProPetro common stock, $30M cash, and about $7M of debt, and certain other costs.
- The combined company will be based in the Permian Basin.
- Silvertip's assets include 23 wireline units and a pumpdown fleet and also provides operators with logging, perforating, and pressure control. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive across all financial metrics for ProPetro.
- Silvertip deal to increase ProPetro's 2023 adj EBITDA estimates by about $65M - $75M, while converting ~80% of that adj EBITDA into FCF.
