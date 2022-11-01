ePlus expands credit facility to $425M
Nov. 01, 2022 5:55 PM ETePlus inc. (PLUS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) said Tuesday its units ePlus Technology, ePlus Technology Services and SLAIT Consulting expanded their credit facility to $425M.
- The amended facility consists of a $425M discretionary senior secured floorplan facility in favor of the units, an increase from $375M.
- It also includes a sublimit for a discretionary senior secured revolving credit facility for up to $150M, an increase from $100M.
- The amendment converted the units' loans from the lenders based on a LIBOR rate to a term SOFR rate.
Comments