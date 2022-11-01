Lockheed Martin bags $581.18M contract for Navy
Nov. 01, 2022 5:57 PM ETLMTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin Space (LMT) awarded a $581.18M fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded and announced un-price letter contract N0003022C0100 for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support.
- This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom.
- Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2027.
- This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received.
- Strategic Systems Programs is the contracting activity.
